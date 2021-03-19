Taylor Swift Is Gifted Flowers and Handwritten Card From Beyoncé After Her GRAMMYs Win

Beyoncé may have made history on Sunday night by becoming the GRAMMYs most-awarded artist ever, but she decided to send her personal congratulations to another standout musician.

On Friday, Taylor Swift took to her Instagram Stories to share the beautiful bouquet of fuchsia and purple flowers as well as the handwritten card she received from Queen Bey.

"Woke up to flowers from the queen of grace & greatness @beyonce and suddenly it's the best Friday EVER," the 31-year-old "Willow" singer wrote. "Thank you B and congratulations on your epic achievement Sunday night!!"

Taylor Swift/Instagram Stories

Taylor Swift/Instagram Stories

In her card, the 39-year-old "Brown Skin Girl" singer wrote, "Taylor, Congratulations on your GRAMMY. It was great seeing you."

Both iconic musicians attended Sunday's GRAMMYs ceremony. Swift made history herself when she received the Album of the Year award on Sunday for her album, Folklore, making her the first female artist to win the coveted award three times.