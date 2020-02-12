Taylor Swift Promises to 'Always' Advocate for LGBTQ+ Rights at 2020 Attitude Awards

Taylor Swift continues to stand up for the LGBTQ+ community. The "Shake It Off" singer received the Icon Award at the 2020 Attitude Awards this week, and vowed to "always" be an advocate for equality and love.

Swift was presented the award by her longtime friend Todrick Hall, before she shared her inspiring words.

"I'm really, really grateful for this, this is so amazing. I want to say thank you to anyone who had a hand in deciding that I should deserve this," Swift began. "Mostly I want to say thank you to the fans for giving me a platform to make music and to be vocal about the things I think are right and wrong."

"I just believe very firmly that everyone should be able to live out their love story without fear of discrimination," she continued. "The way for that to happen is for us to continue to keep pushing governments to put protections in place for members of the LGBTQ community. And I promise to always advocate for that."

Over the last couple of years, Swift has been using the power of her stardom to help fight injustice, taking strong political stances against systemic racism, police brutality and discrimination.

The multi-GRAMMY winner spent many years in her career largely staying out of public political discourse. However, that all changed during the 2018 midterm elections when she publicly endorsed Democratic candidates for the Senate and House of Representatives in Tennessee.

She's since made it a point to fight for equality and elevate voices that need to be heard.

