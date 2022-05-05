Taylor Swift Releases 'This Love (Taylor's Version)' -- Her First Re-Recording Off '1989' Album

Taylor Swift released her new recording of one of her old hits.

On Thursday night, Swift dropped "This Love (Taylor's Version)," which marks her first re-recorded track off her 1989 album.

The song was first heard in the trailer for the new Amazon Prime Video series, The Summer I Turned Pretty, which dropped Thursday morning.

Swift took to Instagram to tease the song's release, and to share the trailer as well, with a special thanks to Jenny Han -- the creator and executive producer of the series, as well as the author of the books the show is based on -- for featuring the tune in the trailer.

"Thank you @jennyhan for debuting my version of This Love in the trailer for @thesummeriturnedpretty!! I’ve always been so proud of this song and I’m very 🥺🥺🥺 about this turn of events - This Love (Taylor’s Version) comes out tonight at m i d n i g h t!" She wrote.

Listen to the full version of "This Love (Taylor’s Version)" below:

Swift has been working on rerecording all her albums that had first been released by Big Machine Records, in an effort to own her own masters and have greater control over the rights to her music.

The singer first released Fearless (Taylor's Version) in April 2021, followed by Red (Taylor's Version) the following November. The re-recorded Red included 30 tracks and featured collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers, Ed Sheeran, Chris Stapleton and more.

