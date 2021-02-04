Taylor Swift Teases a Keith Urban Collab as She Encourages Fans to Decode Other 'From the Vault' Surprises

Taylor Swift has some surprises up her sleeve! The 30-year-old singer took to Twitter on Friday to share a coded video, with messages about her upcoming "from the vault" releases that are set to be included on Fearless (Taylor's Version) when it's released April 9.

"The vault door is about to be as unhinged as you'll think I am after you watch this video," Swift tweeted alongside a video that featured scrambled words flying out of a vault door. "Level: Expert. Happy decoding!"

Last week, Swift released the first of the six vault songs, "You All Over Me," which featured Maren Morris. It turns out that won't be the only collab on the upcoming album, though, as the decoded video revealed that Keith Urban will be featured on one of the tracks.

Fans also surmised that the video announced the name of each vault song, though all the words appeared out of order, making it a challenge to correctly guess the titles.

In addition to "You All Over Me" featuring Maren Morris, fans guessed that the remaining titles are "That's When," "We Were Happy," "Bye Bye Baby," "Don't You" and "Mr. Perfectly Fine," though Swift has yet to confirm as much.

It remains unclear which track will feature Urban.

suck ur mum taylor swift!!!! pic.twitter.com/WRwL4l6a5D — milla 🌛 (@c0pycatkill3r) April 2, 2021

OMG?? pic.twitter.com/0xd5TbAQ8a — adrianne ☁️ YOU ALL OVER ME (@mysticaltimee) April 2, 2021

The six new-to-fans songs were written at the same time as the other Fearless-era tunes, when Swift was between 16 and 18. The singer previously explained that these particular tracks were "held back" from the 2008 album for "different reasons," all of which "seem unnecessary" now.

The inclusion of the previously unheard songs, Swift noted, will give fans the "full picture" of Fearless.

In addition to the six newly released songs, all the other hits from Fearless will be on Taylor's Version of the album, including "Love Story," the new version of which Swift released in February.

Fearless (Taylor's Version) is the first of five albums Swift is set to release rerecordings of, following her highly-publicized feud with Big Machine Label Group's Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta over her original master recordings.