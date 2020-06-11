Tayshia Adams Breaks Silence on Being 'The Bachelorette'

Our new Bachelorette is officially here, and opening about her journey. Tayshia Adams -- who was officially confirmed as Clare Crawley's replacement on Thursday's episode of The Bachelorette -- appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live shortly after her big moment.

As Tayshia (wearing her Night One dress!) told Jimmy, she got a phone call "sometime in the summer" that production wanted her to step in -- but they didn't provide any details. "Honestly I got the phone call and it was more so, 'Hey you're the girl,' and I'm like, 'I got you.' And I was there," she shared. "I think everything was just kind of moving very quickly, and no, they didn't share that news [of Clare's abrupt ending] with me."

The Orange County native said she went to CVS to get makeup and a toothbrush, and was at the Bachelorette bubble in Palm Springs within 48 hours. The only one who knew she was going to be the Bachelorette was her mom.

ET learned in August that Tayshia had stepped in as Bachelorette for Clare, who fell for one of her men roughly two weeks into filming. Clare and contestant Dale Moss had an undeniable connection from the beginning, and on Thursday's episode, she decided she only had eyes for him. She exited the show, and she and Dale got engaged.

Clare's 16 remaining men, left confused by what just happened, were then informed they'd be getting a brand new Bachelorette. Tayshia arrived at the end of the episode; fans will have to wait to see her introduction to the guys until next week.

As for how long Tayshia quarantined before meeting the guys, she simply said it was "too long!" She ate every meal in her hotel room to stay a secret from the men before meeting them for the first time.

Afterward, she moved into Clare's suite, "El Presidente," at the resort -- but wishes she didn't see all that went down inside it. Tayshia joked that seeing Clare and Dale hook up in the bedroom had her saying "Oh God." "Good thing I saged the place, you know what I mean?" she cracked. "We got some good juju in there."

Tayshia and Clare never got a chance to speak during their Bachelorette journeys. "She had just gotten engaged so there was a lot going on," Tayshia explained. "I wish we would've so she could've thrown me a bone and warned me about a guy or two!"

In addition to Tayshia's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Bachelorette also teased fans with an incredible promo for her journey. The 30-year-old sashays across a studio wearing a dress made of Bachelorette headlines. "Were you expecting somebody else?" she asks in the clip.

Tayshia also shared her new poster on Instagram. "BLESSED✨," she captioned the shot -- which had fans freaking out in the comments.

"BEEN WAITING for this moment my gurl," one followers wrote, while another added, "Let’s gooooo!!!!!"

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.