Tayshia Adams on Stepping in for Chris Harrison to Host 'The Bachelorette' With Kaitlyn Bristowe (Exclusive)

Tayshia Adams is opening up her new gig! ET recently spoke to the 30-year-old reality star about how she felt when she and Kaitlyn Bristowe were tapped to fill in for Chris Harrison as hosts on Katie Thurston's upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

"It was a very unprecedented time," Adams added.

After the surprise of getting the job wore off, Adams said that the experience was "something that was so fun" for both her and Bristowe.

"Kaitlyn and I just created this really fun dynamic duo that has never been done before with The Bachelorette," she said. "I feel like it really provided strength behind Katie, and confidence as well, because when you're in that situation, sometimes you don't know what to do. We were able to provide a little clarity and comfort for her."

As for the upcoming season itself, Adams only teased, "Katie is a strong and confident woman who knows what she wants. She's not afraid to do what she has to do, so it's gonna be good."

In addition to hosting the series together, both Adams and Bristowe are brides-to-be; Adams to Zac Clark, whom she got engaged to on her season of the show, and Bristowe to Jason Tartick, who popped the question earlier this month.

"Kaitlyn is engaged! I am so excited for her. I knew it was coming soon -- I just had a feeling -- but I'm so excited for them," Adams said. "Kaitlyn and I have been talking about wedding stuff since we were filming, so I'm sure down the road [we will talk more] because it just happened."

As for her own wedding, Adams said that it's not something she's focused on at the moment.

"I'm just getting my feet wet in NYC. The sun is finally out. It's not freaking cold outside anymore, so I'm just enjoying the city for now," she said. "Zac and I have a while and I'm sure wedding planning will start sometime soon."

Now that The Bachelorette has wrapped filming, Adams has turned her attention to the upcoming MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, where her season of the show is nominated.

While Adams is excited about presenting at the show, The Bachelorette's nomination, and meeting her "idols," Nikki and Brie Bella, she was most looking forward to simply leaving the house after quarantine due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is crazy, I mean, I almost feel like it's a naughty thing to do to be here, like, to be with everyone," she said. "But it feels so good to be back. I'm so happy that this is the track we are on."

The inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted will air on Monday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.