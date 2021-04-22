Tayshia Adams on the Changes 'Bachelorette' Fans Should Expect to See When She Hosts

"It's so funny because if you would've told me I would be right here today, I would have never thought that this would be my position," Adams admitted. "... The Bachelor is pretty traditional in the sense of they have their rhyme or reason."

Adams noted that her and Bristowe's new roles are a result of everything falling "into place to where the world needs something fresh and new."

"I think that we are going to provide that this season," she said. "I think that people are looking for change in the franchise. I really think that this is something that they're going to be really excited about."

Thurston's season of The Bachelorette is set to premiere June 7 on ABC.