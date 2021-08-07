Tayshia Adams Says It Was 'Hard' Being Away from Fiancé Zac Clark While Filming Katie Thurston's Season

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark found it hard to be away from each other when she was filming Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette.

During a recent appearance on The Ben and Ashley I. Almost Famous Podcast, the 30-year-old former Bachelorette told host Ashley Iaconetti about the challenges of being separated from her fiancé while she and Kaitlyn Bristowe were hosting the dating series.

"It was kind of like we needed to remember why we were with each other," Tayshia said of how she and Zac felt after Katie's season wrapped filming. "I think that that's absolutely normal. It's hard to be in a new relationship and then kind of go away for a couple of weeks."

"Even when two people are heavily in love, you still go through things," she added. "Like, 'OK. We need to remember where we came from.' We kind of reminisced and figured out why we got in this in the first place."

The couple met in 2020 when Tayshia took over Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette, after the latter left the show early following a proposal from Dale Moss. After Tayshia and Zac got engaged, she moved from California to New York to be with him.

Longtime franchise host Chris Harrison's racism controversy, for which he has since apologized, followed shortly thereafter, leading to Tayshia and Kaitlyn being named as co-hosts, just months after Tayshia's engagement aired on TV.

"Because it was so close to my season, I feel like I was kind of in my feels a lot of the journey. I would even text Zac and be like, 'I'm thinking of us through this thing. I'm thinking about how you kind of stressed out going on a date or how I was feeling,'" she said. "It was tough for me. I was crying a lot. It was difficult to get through."

Still, though, Tayshia said she was "so excited to be there for Katie."

"I think that I just knew that I would've wished I had the same mentors [on my season of The Bachelorette]," she said. "I was just trying to be there as much as I can for her. I think it's an amazing thing to have for The Bachelorette."

Katie's three-hour finale will air on Monday, Aug. 9. As for what fans can expect from Katie's sure-to-be dramatic ending, Tayshia teased, "This girl, she's a strong one. But I'm telling you, her strength, you're going to see another side of it. Very much so."

Though filming has long wrapped on Katie's season, Tayshia and Kaitlyn are already back to work as hosts for Michelle Young's season of the show, which will premiere on Oct. 19.

"Michelle is a very different woman than Katie is. So honestly, the twists and turns that are going to happen here are going to be very different from Katie," Tayshia said. "We just kind of go with the flow. I don't know how it's going to be different, but I'm telling you right now, it's already different and oh my gosh."

Michelle's season of The Bachelorette will premiere Tuesday, Oct. 19 on ABC.