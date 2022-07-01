Technoblade, Minecraft YouTuber, Dead at 23 After Cancer Battle

Technoblade has died. The Minecraft YouTuber, who had been battling stage 4 cancer, revealed his death in a video posted on Thursday by having his dad read a letter he wrote hours before he died. Technoblade was 23.

"Hello, everyone, Technoblade here. If you're watching this, I am dead. So let's sit down and have one final chat," he began in the letter, before revealing his real first name, after years of keeping it private.

"My real name is Alex," he shared. "I had one of my siblings call me Dave one time in a deleted video from 2016. It was one of the most successful pranks we've ever done."

Technoblade continued the letter by apologizing to his more than 11 million subscribers for "selling out so much in the past year," before saying "thanks to everyone that bought hoodies, plushies and channel memberships my siblings are going to college."

"Well, if they want to. I don't want to put any dead brother peer pressure on them," he quipped.

He concluded his letter by stating, "Thank you all for supporting my content over the years. If I had another hundred lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time as those were the happiest years of my life. I hope you guys enjoyed my content and that I made some of you laugh. And I hope you all go on to live long, prosperous and happy lives, because I love you guys. Technoblade out."

Technoblade's dad then appeared onscreen, and revealed how his son's final video came to be.

"We'd been talking for a few months about Alex doing a final video. Sometimes he called it a face reveal," his dad said. "We were going to shoot it in his living room, but we kind of waited too long. Then we were going to shoot it from his bed. He wanted to have everything he wanted to say written down ahead of time, and I think he was having a hard time focusing with all the various things that were hooked up to him. He's always been kind of particular about his environment and that really put him off the mental state that he wanted to be in to write."

Eventually, Technoblade asked his dad to read a letter for him, but "was having a hard time doing the writing."

"At some point, I got down on my knee at his bedside and I said to him, 'Alex, you don't have to do anything else. You've done so much for so many people, millions of people. If you want to now, you can rest. But if you want to write one last video, and you're waiting for things to get a little better, then I would say don't wait. I don't think things are going to get any better anymore,'" his dad recalled through tears. "It seemed like that reached him and he asked for my laptop and then he wrote a few paragraphs."

"I don't think he said everything he wanted to say, but I think he got the main points," Technoblade's dad added. "He finished that up and then he was done. He lived about another eight hours after that. We all said goodbye."

Technoblade's dad wrapped up his own message by praising his son as "the most amazing kid anyone could ever ask for."

"I miss Technoblade," he said. "Thank you to all of you, for everything. You meant a lot to him."

The video concluded with a message that was shown onscreen, eventually revealed to be written by the late YouTuber's mom.

"From Technoblade's earliest online days, he was always strategizing ways to delight and reward his audience -- giving away online prizes, encouraging good sportsmanship, and most of all sharing his Minecraft adventures for entertainment and laughs," she wrote. "Even after his eventual successes he somehow managed to keep his good-natured humility, competing with an endearing balance between his confidence and self-deprecating wit."

"He avoided personal fame and worked hard to keep his true identity confidential, and we ask you to honor his wishes to protect his privacy and the privacy of his family," Technoblade's mom continued. "This past year had a lot of rough spots for our son as he battled stage 4 cancer. But he didn't complain, and kept using his famous strategic mind to try and beat what he knew were almost impossible odds."

She concluded, "My son's bravery on this path was a shining lesson to all of us who were privileged to walk it with him. Thank you for sharing his journey through it all, as he did the work he loved for his beloved fans."