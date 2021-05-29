'Teen Mom OG' Star Cheyenne Floyd Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Cheyenne Floyd is a mom of two!

The Teen Mom OG star announced that she gave birth to her second child, her first with fiancé Zach Davis, in an Instagram post on Saturday. The couple welcomed a baby boy named Ace Terrel Davis on May 27 at 11:25 p.m. He was 7 lbs and 2 oz.

"Life is complete, all praises to the most high," Cheyenne wrote alongside her post, which included a slideshow with photos of her, Zach, Cheyenne's 4-year-old daughter, Ryder and their new little one.

Zach also shared the announcement on his Instagram page, adding, "Our cub has entered this world healthy and handsome as ever, This was by far the best day in my entire life. @cheynotshy thank you so much for this. My life has changed in so many ways I cannot wait to show you the world son @aceofdavis."

"I love you thanks for taking care of us the past few days.. best dadddy already!" Cheyenne replied to her husband-to-be.

Ace's birth comes a little over a month after Cheyenne and Zach got engaged. Zach asked for the 28-year-old mom's hand in marriage at her baby shower.

"Speechless... We said Yessss! Today was perfect! I can not put it into words yet but this is a moment I will cherish forever thank you @z.terrel I love youuuuuu!!" Cheyenne captioned a series of photos of the romantic proposal. Cheyenne's daughter, Ryder, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Cory Wharton, was also included in the special day.

Cheyenne announced that she was pregnant with her second baby back in December. They shared the news in a sweet sunset beach video they captioned, "Coming Soon 2021."

The reality star kept her followers updated on her pregnancy journey, recently sharing stunning maternity pics.