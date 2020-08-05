Tekashi 6ix9ine Flaunts House Arrest Anklet and Rat Face Emoji in First Music Video Following Prison Release

Tekashi 6ix9ine just dropped his first song and music video since getting out of prison.

The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, dropped the single "Gooba," as well as its accompanying NSFW visual in which he flaunts his house arrest anklet and embraces the rat emoji. Dressed in a rainbow-colored puffer jacket and matching signature colorful braids, the rapper references the coronavirus and how he cooperated with deferral prosecutors, as he's surrounded by scantily dressed women in bright colors.

"Been hot way before coronavirus," he raps, later saying, "Tell me how I ratted, come home to a big bag."

6ix9ine was originally sentenced to two years in prison in December 2019 for his ties with the street gang Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. He could have been sentenced for decades for his crimes, but reduced his sentence by becoming a witness for the prosecution.

Last month, 6ix9ine was released from prison four months early amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. In the decision, U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer cited his asthma and the greater risk he would face behind bars.

On Friday, 6ix9ine also took to Instagram Live to promote his latest song, and then boasted about getting over two million viewers.

"I'm still the King of New York," he wrote.

Meek Mills, however, called the rapper a "rat," tweeting: "I hope that rat going live to apologize to the people he told on or the victim..... Y’all forgot that fast a 'rat' killed nipsey he wasn’t suppose to be on the streets! That’s the only thing ima day [sic] because he’s dead... left his baby mom and child like a coward as targets!"

