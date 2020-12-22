Teresa Giudice Goes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend -- See Her Sweet Post!

Teresa Giudice is ending 2020 on a happy note!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star went Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Luis Ruelas, on Tuesday, posting a sweet pic of herself sitting on his lap in a restaurant.

"The BEST thing that came out of 2020 ❣️" Teresa, 48, captioned it.

The new relationship reveal comes three months after the reality star finalized her divorce from Joe Giudice, eight months following their split.

Vikki Ziegler, a top New Jersey divorce attorney and mediator who assisted Teresa and Joe in mediating their divorce, told ET that the two are "thrilled and relieved" to be able to move on to the next chapter of their lives.

"I am so proud of Joe and Teresa for working together and resolving all of their matrimonial issues through the mediation process. Despite the pandemic and difficulty of Joe residing in Italy full time, with the use of technology, the couple was able to work together for the best interests of their children to come to terms on all open topics relative to their marriage," Ziegler told ET in a statement, on the same day the divorce was finalized. "Today Joe and Teresa have demonstrated that they can co-parent despite their marital differences and have a successful relationship in order to raise these beautiful children and show that they can still love and honor one another even if they’re no longer married."

Longtime Giudice family attorney James J. Leonard Jr. added, "This is a family that has endured a tremendous amount of pain and sadness over the last several years, much of which has played out publicly, both on television and in the media."

"Today’s news, while bittersweet, is full of optimism and promise for both of their futures," he continued. "They will remain in each other’s lives and are completely amicable and focused on their four amazing daughters and being supportive of one another as they embark on their separate journeys toward happiness."

Teresa and Joe married in October 1999 and share four daughters together: Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana.