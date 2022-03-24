Teresa Giudice Hospitalized for Emergency Medical Procedure

Teresa Giudice is currently recovering in the hospital after undergoing an emergency medical procedure. On Thursday, the 49-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star's lawyer told ET, "Teresa was admitted to the hospital last night and had a non-cosmetic emergency procedure this morning."

"She is recuperating and is looking forward to a speedy recovery," Teresa's attorney added. "She thanks everyone for their prayers and well wishes."

The nature of the reality star's medical emergency has not yet been released.

Teresa's eldest daughter, Gia Giudice, took to her Instagram story Thursday morning to post a photo of her mom in her hospital bed, and shared a message of love and support.

"Such a trooper, I love you," Gia, 21, wrote. "Pray for a speedy recovery. I love you @teresagiudice."

Later, Teresa's ex-husband, Joe Giudice, shared the same photo to Instagram post, and asked fans for their support.

"Please pray for Teresa as she’s been admitted to the hospital 💔🙏" Joe wrote.

Teresa herself has yet to comment on her hospitalization.