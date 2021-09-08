'The Baby-Sitters Club' Has Each Other's Backs in Delightful Season 2 Trailer

Two weeks after announcing the return of The Baby-Sitters Club, Netflix has dropped the official trailer. And it's not your typical trailer. The two-minute first look features a cover of the iconic theme song from the original '90s series, "Say Hello to Your Friends," performed by English singer-actress Kate Nash.

As the trailer tees up, summer is over in Stoneybrook, Connecticut, and the BSC is going through a few changes when the new school year begins. First, there's new junior members Jessi Ramsey and Mallory Pike. Then, there's Kristy's mom's surprise pregnancy, Mary Anne and Logan's blossoming relationship, Stacy's journey of self-identity, new living arrangements, Claudia's artistic endeavors and much more. And, of course, the ambitious tweens' growing baby-sitting business.

"Being a part of the Baby-Sitters Club means we show up for each other," Stacy says as Claudia quips, book-ending it with a high-five, "I love a BFF Club!"

Sophie Grace, Malia Baker, Momona Tamada, Shay Rudolph, Vivian Watson, Anais Lee, Alicia Silverstone, Mark Feuerstein and Marc Evan Jackson all return to reprise their roles. Kyndra Sanchez takes over the role of Dawn following the exit of season 1 star Xochitl Gomez, who left due to scheduling conflicts with Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Watch the season 2 trailer for The Baby-Sitters Club below.

Last July, executive producer and showrunner Rachel Shukert offered an early glimpse into the next chapter for the BSC with the club welcoming Mallory and Jessi into the fold.

"It will look a lot the way that the books do because they come in later. That's something I always liked about Mallory and Jessi, is that the first relationship that you have, especially with people that are a little bit older than you are, where you idolize them and hope they think you're cool enough... There's always a little bit of a fire to survive," she told ET. "Both of those characters are interesting to explore, with each other and the way they fit into the larger picture of the club, which will be a big part of future seasons, should we be so lucky to get one."

The Baby-Sitters Club premieres Monday, Oct. 11 on Netflix. For more, watch below.

