'The Bachelor': Cassie Randolph Addresses Her 'Emotional' Breakup With Colton Underwood

Cassie Randolph is addressing her split from Colton Underwood. The Bachelor couple went their separate ways in May, after a year and a half of dating.

While speaking with host Chris Harrison on Monday's episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!, Randolph was hesitant to get into detail about their split -- but said she was "doing OK" in the wake of their breakup.

"It was really good. We honestly had a really great relationship the entire time and we got along really well," Randolph reflected, adding that the end of their romance is "kind of a sensitive subject" because she feels they are "still kind of going through it, and it's still pretty emotional for both of us."

In Underwood's book, The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV, released earlier this year, he revealed that he and Randolph had previously broken up after his season of The Bachelor aired in 2019. Their split in August of last year only lasted a couple of days, but as Underwood told ET back in March, it was enough to teach him that there's "no certainty" in their relationship.

For Randolph, it seems the fact that their breakup in May has been playing out in the spotlight has made everything a little more difficult.

"It's been really hard. I think going through any breakup is hard, but going through one in public comes with a whole new set of challenges that, like, I've never gone through any of this before," Randolph told Harrison on Monday. "We're both kind of learning to navigate it. But we're on good terms and hanging in there."

Underwood said in The First Time that he and Randolph were hoping to get engaged this year. He told ET he was grateful to have her support amid his coronavirus recovery, but that it hadn't made him want to propose. After his COVID-19 diagnosis, Underwood had been self-isolating on the third floor of the Randolph family home in Huntington Beach, California, but noted that the couple didn't experience the same kind of time together that other couples have during quarantine.

"It's still a day-by-day thing at this point," he said of his relationship with Randolph at the time. "There is not certainty right now in this world."

When asked by Harrison whether or not quarantining together, and Colton's COVID-19 battle, factored into their split, Randolph stressed that it "had nothing to do with our breakup at all."

"I think, if anything, that whole experience of him having COVID-19 and being with my family kind of made us closer even," Randolph added. However, she stressed that she didn't want to "go into detail about anything" regarding their eventual split, so it seems curious fans will just have to wait until the former flames are ready to open up on their own time.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more on Underwood and Randolph's breakup in the video below.