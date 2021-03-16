'The Bachelor' Fans React to Matt James' Finale, Chris Harrison’s Voiceover, New Bachelorettes & More

Bachelor Nation had a lot to say about the season finale of The Bachelor and After the Final Rose.

Viewers thought Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell had found love when they saw the pair leave The Bachelor in a committed relationship, but things quickly took a dramatic turn when Matt revealed on After the Final Rose that they were no longer together following Rachael's racism controversy. While Rachael went on to share that she's been educating herself with a number of things she's been reading and watching, some fans weren't exactly here for it.

“I can list all the documentaries, movies and things I’ve listened to...”



List them then Rachael. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/6MsgzgeWT4 — ty.ra (@tyraandbanks) March 16, 2021

Or for her crying over her relationship with Matt.

rachael better stop crying before i give her sum to cry about #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/hH9YBXzPLP — Paris 🖤💫 (@pthomas_20) March 16, 2021

After Matt decided not to propose, leaving the season without an engagement and now a breakup, some Bachelor fans felt cheated out of a season.

Matt: I’m not ready to propose



Also Matt: I see you as my wife. I see you as the mother of my kids #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/c7qhfKd4Z3 — jenlafren (@jenlafren) March 16, 2021

All this drama just so he could ask her to be his girlfriend... #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/8KVZVJtOam — Blayne Fink (@BlayneFink) March 16, 2021

We really sat through 12 weeks of that #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/LJ2zjeLRmM — Heather (@HeatherBunners) March 16, 2021

But, one thing fans did appreciate was Matt's brother, John.

The real star of the show: Matt’s brother. Asking the right questions and keeping it real 😂 #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/30PdlhNlPF — Simona (@simona_ka) March 16, 2021

“So tell me... have you ever been at an Antebellum party?”

#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/JlDcSJgfnZ — Lindsay Logan (@LindsayMLogan) March 16, 2021

This is the face of a man unsure of the vibes #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/ApU4A5r5bD — binchlor🌹 (@bachelormood) March 16, 2021

Some fans even admitted that they'd like to see him at the next Bachelor contestant.

Is Matt's brother single? Because I would very much like to see more of him on this show. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/syZgtDiAM8 — Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) March 16, 2021

Going back to Michelle Young's exit --- while it didn't come as a surprise for many it was still hard to watch.

Just because we knew it was coming doesn’t mean it doesn’t hurt😢#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/NJtXKdh0M5 — Sammy Schoenfeld (@SammySchoenfeld) March 16, 2021

And, no one expected to hear a voiceover of Chris Harrison announcing his ATFR replacement, Emmanuel Acho.

Wait a sec.... did Chris Harrison do the voiceover introducing Emmanuel??? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/IzCv3POWW0 — Kaitlyn & Tayshia Stans (@KaitTayStans) March 16, 2021

Why the hell am I hearing Chris Harrison’s voiceover... #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/GLAuSBNJYV — pettybachnation (@pettybachnation) March 16, 2021

The franchise continued shocking fans when Acho revealed the next two Bachelorettes during the special. Both Katie Thurston and Michelle will lead their own seasons of the series, much to fans' delight.

Matt’s season was so bad they literally had to make two bachelorette seasons #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/fOz3CRhIe5 — kev (@bostonkev9) March 16, 2021

Me : I’m over this franchise



Producer : Katie & Michelle are your new bachelorettes



Me : I’ll be watching #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/TUQKaigjmt — anette (@swtanet) March 16, 2021

