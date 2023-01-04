'The Bachelor': Meet the Women of Zach Shallcross’ Season 27

A whole new Bachelor journey is about to begin, and fans can now meet the 30 women who are looking to win Zach Shallcross' heart.
The women competing this season range in age from 23 to 30, and hail from all across the United States (and even Vienna, Austria), and from a wide variety of professions --- including marketing managers, nursing students, business owners, and a rodeo racer -- to name just a few.
Shallcross' season of The Bachelor is apparently going to have some early franchise vibes. ET's Denny Directo spoke with Jesse Palmer after the Bachelor in Paradise reunion taping in November, and the host gave an update about season 27 of The Bachelor.
"I would say this is the most romantic season and the most emotional season of any of the shows I have been a part of since coming back and hosting," Jesse said. "... I cannot wait for people to see the journey unfold."
"It sort of feels like a throwback to Bachelor seasons of old," he added. "[There's] maybe not as much drama, but more love. I feel like that's what Zach's gonna bring 'em. I think you're gonna be surprised."
Season 27 of The Bachelor will premiere Monday, Jan. 23 on ABC. Keep reading for a first look at the 30 women who will emotionally duke it out for a shot at love with Zach.
Aly, 26 -- A healthcare strategist from Atlanta, Georgia
Anastasia, 30 -- A content marketing manager from San Diego, California
Ariel, 28 -- A marketing executive from New York City, New York
Bailey, 27 -- An executive recruiter from Nashville, Tennessee
Rebecca, "Becca," 25 -- A nursing student from Burbank, California
Brianna, 24 -- An entrepreneur and America’s First Impression Rose Winner from Jersey City, New Jersey
Brooklyn, 25 -- A rodeo racer from Stillwater, Oklahoma
Cara, 27 -- A corporate recruiter from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Cat, 26 -- A dancer from New York, New York
Charity, 26 -- A child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia
Christina Mandrell, 26 -- A content creator from Nashville, Tennessee
Davia, 25 -- A marketing manager from Charleston, South Carolina
Gabriella "Gabi," 25 -- An account executive from Pittsford, Vermont
Genevie, 26 -- A neonatal nurse from Baltimore City, Maryland
Greer, 24 -- A medical sales rep from Houston, Texas
Holland, 24 -- An insurance marketer from Boca Raton, Florida
Jessica "Jess," 23 -- An e-commerce coordinator from Winter Springs, Florida
Kaitlyn "Kaity," 27 -- An ER nurse from Austin, Texas
Katherine, 26 -- A registered nurse from Tampa, Florida
Kimberly, 30 -- A hospitality manager from Los Angeles, California
Kylee, 25 -- A postpartum nurse from Charlotte, North Carolina
Chandralekha “Lekha,” 29 -- A financial advisor from Miami, Flordia
Madison, 26 -- A business owner from Fargo, North Dakota
Mercedes, 24 -- A nonprofit owner from Bloomfield, Iowa
Olivia L., 24 -- A patient care technician from Rochester, New York
Olivia M., 25 -- A stylist from Cincinnati, Ohio
Sonia, 29 -- A project manager from Long Island, New York
Vanessa, 23 -- A restaurant marketer from Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Victoria J., 30 -- A makeup artist from Fort Worth, Texas
Viktoria E., 29 -- A nanny from Vienna, Austria
