'The Bachelor': Serena P. on If She'd Be the Bachelorette & Why'd She'd 'Struggle' With Chris Harrison Hosting

Serena P. is open to becoming the Bachelorette. ET's Kevin Frazier speaks to the Bachelor alum on Tuesday's episode of Entertainment Tonight, and she shares why she's not ruling out the possibility of becoming the next franchise lead.

"I can see how this journey works. As much as it didn't work out for me this season, that's not to say that I'm not still looking for love and open to it and ready for it," she says, alluding to her decision to split from Matt James after her hometown date. "If that opportunity was presented to me, I would definitely consider it."

While Serena plays coy about any Bachelorette conversations that may or may not be happening, she does reveal how she feels about the possibility of Chris Harrison stepping back in as the show's host when it begins production in the near future. The longtime Bachelor Nation personality announced last month that he'd be "stepping away" from the franchise for "a period of time" in response to his ongoing controversy.

"With the Bachelorette season being so soon... I would struggle [with Chris as host], because the amount of work that needs to be done here," Serena tells ET. "I would need to see the changes that have been happening in his life, and the actions that he has taken, and will be continuing to take moving forward, to feel comfortable welcoming him into the Bachelorette season."

In an interview with Rachel Lindsay, Chris defended Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's past racist actions, encouraging people to offer her "grace," and speaking out against the "woke police." Both he and Rachael have since apologized.

"Watching the interview was extremely upsetting," Serena says of Chris' chat with Rachel. "She conducted herself with class and professionalism, having to sit there and conduct that interview. It shed a lot of light on issues on the franchise and beyond the franchise. I think all I can do is hope for change and education."

Serena adds that she does "not condone or support racism" and stands "in unity with Rachel Lindsay."

The reality star also acknowledges the franchise's decision to have Emmanuel Acho replace Chris on the upcoming "After the Final Rose" special.

"I think it's a really good choice," Serena says. "I didn't know much about him prior to being cast. [I've] done a little digging [and he] seems extremely qualified to be conducting these very difficult conversations that I'm hoping will be had at 'After the Final Rose.'"

"I am happy to see that they have chosen someone from outside of Bachelor Nation. He seems to be an incredible advocate," she continues. "I'm glad they chose a Black individual to be sitting down and discussing the racism that's in the franchise with Matt and the other women that will be present."

Should Emmanuel's hosting duties go well, Serena thinks he could be a good person to take over hosting duties altogether.

"I know there are people out there that feel very connected and adamant about Chris Harrison. I think that Chris has a lot of work to do and he has to put in that work. That's not an overnight thing. That is a long-term process of education and moving from a state of ignorance," she says. "If Emmanuel does a great job, I could see him being a very good fit."

As for how the franchise as a whole can improve, Serena says she'd like to see more diversity both on and off camera.

"It needs to be kind of within the core of the franchise. That change again is not going to be overnight, but it needs to be constant," she says. "We've been taking a lot of baby steps every couple of years and there needs to be leaps taken on a regular basis moving forward."

The Bachelor airs Mondays on ABC. Tune in to Tuesday's ET for more of our exclusive interview with Serena.