'The Bachelorette' Finale Sneak Peek: Brandon Tells Michelle's Mom He's Ready to Get Married (Exclusive)

Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette is nearly over -- and it's time for her to make a major decision.

Tuesday's season finale will see the 28-year-old former elementary school teacher make her choice between her remaining suitors: Brandon Jones, a 26-year-old traveling nurse recruiter, and Nayte Olukoya, a 27-year-old sales executive.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's finale, Brandon meets with Michelle's family one last time before she makes her decision -- and he has a major revelation to share.

"Actually, I've truly found out that I was in love with your daughter," he tells Michelle's mom, LaVonne, when she asks how his feelings have evolved since she saw him last. "That's a big moment for me, just 'cause I don't use that word too lightly."

"I just wanna marry her so bad, you know?" he adds with a big smile.

"I want that for you, too," LaVonne tells Brandon, admitting, "I know there's still someone else here too, but I would be so happy if you're here in the end."

Brandon first told Michelle he was in love with her during last week's Fantasy Suite dates, confessing he was "so sick of keeping it in."

"I want you to know, I will always, always put you first. Always. Until I take my last breath, I will put you first," he shared. "You are such a big part in my world now... I’m in love with you. I am. Everything about you."

With that, the pair headed off to their Fantasy Suite, where they enjoyed a fireworks display and a dip in a hot tub. The next morning, Michelle and Brandon were both on cloud nine.

"The moment my eyes shot open, I was excited that Brandon was there," Michelle said in a confessional. "He is somebody who is becoming my best friend and who I have gotten really close with."

The Bachelorette season finale airs Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on ABC. See more from Michelle's season in the video below.