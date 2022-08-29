'The Bachelorette': Gabby Questions If She's Lovable as Rachel 'Blindsides' Zach in Dramatic Sneak Peek

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's journey is winding down, but the drama certainly isn't. At the conclusion of Monday's "Men Tell All" special fans got a sneak peek at the upcoming Fantasy Suite and finale episodes of The Bachelorette, all of which promise to be intense.

"I am in love now," Gabby says in the clip. "I just want to hold on to it for as long as I can."

Erich is one of the men still vying for Gabby's heart, and she makes her appreciation known, telling him, "It means so much that you’re here, because you’ve always made me feel so safe."

Fantasy Suites may be a deal breaker for the couple, though.

"Picturing the girl that I’m in love with doing that with somebody else, that crushes me," Erich tells Gabby in the preview.

"He’s testing me. That’s not something you do to someone that you love," Gabby says in a confessional, before breaking down in tears and stating, "I’ve tried so hard to not be reckless with other people, and he was reckless with me."

Things with Jason are likewise shaky, as he tells Gabby, "I want to be fully honest and transparent."

"He took advantage of everything. He never loved me," Gabby says in a confessional. "Is it me? What about me is hard to love?"

On Rachel's end, Aven tells her, "I’m on cloud nine. I’m falling in love with you, and I’m ready for an engagement."

Meanwhile, though Tino says he "fully expects to be getting down on one knee," Rachel isn't so sure after her less-than-ideal meeting with his family.

The pilot did have "the best time" and "fit in perfectly" with Zach's family, but that may not be enough for the relationship to work.

"After Fantasy Suites everything took a 180," Zach tells host Jesse Palmer in the clip. "I felt blindsided. That was the last thing I could’ve ever expected."

"I’m so conflicted now. I don’t understand," Rachel says in a confessional, before telling the tech executive directly, "You told me things and then you went back against what you said."

Even with the ups and downs of the season, it appears both Rachel and Gabby come into the finale expecting a proposal. Still, Gabby tells Rachel that she doesn't want the man in question "to feel pressure" to pop the question.

"But it is what you want. You want someone who’s going to commit to you for life and who is 100 percent sure," Rachel points out. Gabby agrees with her co-lead, before stating, "I feel like all my dreams are coming true."

When ET spoke to Rachel at the "Men Tell All" taping, she teased the emotional episodes ahead.

"There are always going to be tears, me especially but Gabby as well, we really wear our hearts on our sleeves. We're so in touch with our emotions and people are going to see that up until the end," she said. "I know it's been a little bit of a controversy online with the crying, the emotions, but it's real and it's human. I hope people are able to go on this ride with us and ultimately just see that we're following our hearts."

The Bachelorette airs Mondays on ABC. Keep up with the historic season by following along with ET's coverage of the series.