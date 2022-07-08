'The Bachelorette': One Man Predicts Having Two Leads Is 'Going to Get Complicated Very Quickly' (Exclusive)

The upcoming season of The Bachelorette will have some unique complications. In an exclusive sneak peek clip of Monday's season 19 premiere, Gabby Windey is busy making connections on night one.

"I can meet my future husband tonight. There's so many men," she says in a confessional, before describing a possible obstacle to her happy ending. "There's two of us, so hopefully it's not the one that Rachel wants."

Rachel, of course, is Rachel Recchia, the other woman tapped to star on the season. Putting potential hurdles in the back of her mind, Gabby sits down for a chat with Erich, one of the season's 32 suitors.

"I will give you a compliment. you look absolutely stunning," the 29-year-old real estate analyst tells Gabby, who quips that it's all due to her fake hair.

Erich plays into the joke by laughing about his mullet, and goes on to tell the cameras about his one-on-one time with Gabby.

"I had a fantastic conversation," he said, before revealing why that fact didn't make him any less interested in Rachel.

"Obviously there are two Bachelorettes and they're both amazing. I can see how this is going to get complicated very quickly. It's going to be interesting," he said, later telling his fellow suitors, "I'm going to talk to both of them. That's my plan. We'll see what happens."

As the clip clearly shows, the season will present previously unheard of situation, something host Jesse Palmer recently teased in an interview with ET.

"There’s no set formula," he said. "There are no rules. I think that’s something that Bachelor Nation and fans at home are going to see. A lot of things are going to happen that have never happened before."

While Jesse wouldn't share details about how specifically Rachel and Gabby will go about dating the same 32 men, he assured viewers that the women will "absolutely [be] supporting each other more so than competing," something that some franchise alums have expressed concern about.

As for the men, Jesse said that "some guys kinda go into it knowing who they want to date right away and who they're hoping to end up with, and there's some other men that literally have no idea and they're trying to date simultaneously."

"This is an entirely new format. Two Bachelorettes trying to find love, two different people that are great friends, that come from different backgrounds, but are so deserving of finding love," he said. "All the relationship challenges and stuff that they're gonna have to navigate to get to that point is going to be really interesting and unique."

Season 19 of The Bachelorette will premiere Monday, July 11 on ABC.