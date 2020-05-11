'The Bachelorette' Sneak Peek: Chris Harrison Pulls Dale Aside After Clare Makes a Big Decision (Exclusive)

Clare Crawley has made a big decision on The Bachelorette -- and ET has an exclusive sneak peek. Our first look at Thursday night's episode of the ABC dating show sees host Chris Harrison pull aside Clare's frontrunner, Dale Moss, after informing the men that Clare canceled the upcoming cocktail party and rose ceremony.

"I'm just kind of looking to get a little more clarity from Clare," one contestant, Kenny, says in the clip. "It doesn't seem to make sense to me right now."

Then, Chris walks in to greet the guys and deliver some shocking news (though probably not that shocking to them, as Clare refused to hand out a rose on her last group date).

"Sorry to interrupt, but I just talked to Clare, and she was extremely emotional," Chris says. "She let me know that there's not going to be a cocktail party tonight. There's also not going to be a rose ceremony tonight."

"Dale, can I talk to you outside?" he asks a confused-looking Dale, as the rest of the guys look around with concern.

See the full clip in the video player above.

ET learned in August that Clare ended her time as the Bachelorette roughly two weeks into filming, after falling for one of her men. She was replaced by Tayshia Adams, whose appearance on the series was teased for the first time on last week's episode.

ABC and Warner Bros. confirmed for the first time on Saturday that Clare was replaced as lead, but how her journey ends remains unclear. She and Dale have connected since Night One, but haven't even had a one-on-one date yet.

In a recent interview with ET, Chris said producers realized Clare's Bachelorette journey would "take a turn pretty early on."

As he shared, there wasn't really a "lightbulb moment" that alerted producers to the fact they may have to make adjustments as Clare expressed her feelings for Dale -- it was a "culmination of things."

"We thought, 'Wow, this is really coming to a head quickly,'" he recalled. "I think our first thought was, 'Well, this will continue on and it'll ebb and flow like normal seasons,' but when we realized there was only ebb and no flow, we thought, 'We need to look at what we are gonna have to do.'"

This week's episode of The Bachelorette airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. The show returns to its normal airtime, Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, next week.

Tune in to tonight's ET for more on all the Bachelorette drama. Check your local listings.