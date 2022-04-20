The 'Below Deck Down Under' Season 1 Midseason Trailer Is Here! (Exclusive)

From twerking in the galley to brawling in bars, Below Deck Down Under's debut season continues to deliver -- and ET has your exclusive first look at the second half of the Peacock hit's freshman run.

The midseason tease covers everything from a crocodile encounter to a same-sex wedding, costume parties and crew nights out that just go off the rails. There's also romance, as whatever's been brewing between deckhands Culver Bradbury and Brittini Burton goes next level, naturally in a hot tub.

Of course, there's drama, too, almost all thanks to Ryan McKeown. The abrasive chef calls out chief stewardess Aesha Scott as "fake," even bonding with her third stew, Magda Ziomek, over their mutual dislike of the bubbly New Zealander. But Magda doesn't seem to hate Aesha as much as Ryan does, because he calls her out for being "two-faced as f**k" when he finds her hanging out with the Below Deck Mediterranean alum. All of Ryan's intense attention on Aesha seemingly pushes her to tears, as she cries to Brittini, "I really pride myself on how hard I work."

"There's just a situation me and my role is questioned a little bit, and when you mix that with sleep deprivation and a couple of drinks, it's never going to end well," Aesha teased to ET of her tear-filled breakdown ahead of the season premiere. "Ryan definitely knew how to press some buttons, and I'm not quite sure if my management experience was quite up to him a lot of the time."

Check out the full sneak peek here:

Ryan's antics happen off board, as well, as he gets into some sort of bottle-breaking outburst during a group outing, confronting some "a**hole" for calling him a "f**king loser." On top of that, Ryan finds himself at odds with Captain Jason Chambers, who confronts him in the galley for some sort of unapproved behavior and warns him, "I don't want your attitude. I'm your captain. If you want to bring it up three decibels, I'll bring it up four."

The trailer also features Jason getting agitated with the exterior crew of the ship, which could lead to a firing. Jason lets someone go, though it's unclear from which department, and all that's known about the mysterious person's replacement is that they board the vessel wearing a burnt orange jumpsuit.

Below Deck Down Under is now streaming on Peacock, with new episodes premiering on Thursdays.