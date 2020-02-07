x
The Best Designer Denim Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale: Huge Deals on DL1961, J Brand, Levi's and More

Find amazing denim deals on the Amazon Summer Sale. The major shopping event, also called the Big Style Sale, is offering big discounts on a range of denim styles, including jeans, dresses, jackets and shorts. 

You can score markdowns on popular pieces from denim brands such as Frame, Mother, J Brand, Levi's and DL1961

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca MinkoffLevi'sTumi luggage and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this week including dressesluggagesandalssneakersswimwearwatchesmen's clothingshoes, and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Check out ET Style's picks of denim deals from the Amazon sale. 

Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans at 28% Off

Lillie High Rise Crop Skinny Jeans from J Brand at 30% Off 

Levi's Mid Length Shorts 

DL1961 Emma Instasculpt Low Rise Skinny jeans, worn by Meghan Markle

Robyn Fitted Stretch Denim Jacket by AG Adriano Goldschmied

