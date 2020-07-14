The Best Etsy Jewelry: Shop Beautiful Handmade Jewelry Online

Etsy is where you can find a variety of items from clothing to home decor from independent artists.

Specifically, the Etsy marketplace is a great place to shop for beautiful, handcrafted jewelry for yourself or as a perfect gift. Whether you're looking for fine jewelry or fashion jewelry, you're sure to find a gorgeous, unique pair of earrings or bracelet from an Etsy seller you may have never heard of before.

ET Style has gathered the coolest jewelry brands to know on Etsy, along with our top picks.

Shop the best jewelry from Etsy.

Lingua Nigra is all about handcrafted jewelry that boasts beautiful, organic, sculptural shapes like these stunning cut-out, etched earrings.

Every purchase of Ubuntu's colorful handmade jewelry will help sponsor five children at Gertrude's Orphanage in Port Au Prince, Haiti. This set of beaded pearl and shell bracelets are so on trend for summer.

Omi Woods' ethically handmade earrings and necklaces -- such as the popular coin-layered chains -- are made from fair-trade African gold and conflict-free fine metals. Use the code SHIP175 to receive free shipping and returns on purchases over $175.

Leila has a variety of personalized jewelry that make great gifts. We love the bar necklaces, available in 14k gold fill, rose gold fill and sterling silver.

For minimalist, everyday jewelry, Monday Monarch has chic, simple options to stack with what you already own. These thick hoop earrings are an essential. Choose from multiple materials and sizes.

The Barcelona-based line is all about statement-making baubles. Oversized earrings are a highlight for this brand such as this fringe pair that would look fantastic as a bridal accessory.

Shop upcycled leather jewelry by Adorness, boasting graphic prints and color-blocking, handmade in Paris. We love these triangular earrings.

Pretty Pickle pieces feature nature elements from petals to sea shells encased in resin. Our top pick is this flower teardrop pendant necklace.

Nature-inspired jewelry is the theme for Shirli Classic Jewelry. The leaf ear cuff is exceptionally gorgeous.

If you're looking for abstract designs to wear on your ears, Tsunja offers unique pieces such as this arc-shaped pair made of polymer clay, cat eye beads and rhodium stud.