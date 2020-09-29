The Best Glossier Beauty Bundles

All that hand washing you've been doing lately can help keep you safe -- but it can also make your hands unbearably dry. Luckily, Glossier's hand cream is perfect for you to nourish your chapped and flaky skin with all the hydration it needs.

The nutrient-rich Glossier Hand Cream, which was two years in the making, uses moisturizing ingredients like meadowfoam seed oil and coconut fruit extract to soothe and calm skin without the greasiness that some creams leave in their wake. The moisture absorbs in about five seconds and then stays locked in. As for the smell? So fresh and so clean -- it's basically Glossier You reimagined for hands.

But here's the coolest part: The first 10,000 units of Glossier Hand Cream as well as other products are being donated to hospital and healthcare workers in the U.S. Combined with the squeezable, pod-like packaging (it's recyclable!) and another Glossier product that reaches cult-like status.

Shop these items and our other favorite Glossier beauty collections for lips, skin, brows and more below.