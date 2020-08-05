The Best Movies and TV Shows to Stay In and Stream

Everything is closed and we all are self-quarantining due to the coronavirus pandemic, but one thing's for sure: You can still stream.

Washing your hands, practicing social distancing and avoiding large-scale events are important ways to protect yourself and others from coronavirus, and luckily, once you've stocked up on the essentials for a weekend inside, there's plenty to watch and keep yourself entertained on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, CBS All Access and more streaming services. In fact, there are so many choices that it can get a little overwhelming deciding what to sit down and turn on. To help you out, we've rounded up the best movies and TV shows to stream right now -- including new arrivals, old favorites and titles you may have forgotten to check out when they first premiered.

Normal People

Following on the heels of Little Fires Everywhere, Hulu has queued up another intense miniseries adaptation to keep you guessing and break your heart. Get caught up on the tortured Irish romance (based on the Sally Rooney book of the same name), fall in love with Connell and Marianne and finally understand the hype.

Dead to Me

The dark comedy series returns for its second season on Friday, with even more twists and turns than the first -- including a jaw-dropping premiere episode! Tune in to see what's next for Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) and the tangled web they weave.

Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker

The final film in the Skywalker Saga is now available to stream. Revisit Rey's epic journey as she finds her place within the universe and the Jedi Order, or take the weekend to binge all nine films in the epic saga!

Outer Banks

The O.C. meets The Goonies in this sun-soaked Netflix drama, which stars the hunky Chase Stokes as John B, the ringleader of a blue-collar group of friends who live and work in the titular coastal resorts towns of North Carolina's eastern shore. The 10-episode first season follows John and his friends as they attempt to solve the mystery of his missing father -- and maybe recover a mythical treasure in the process.

Never Have I Ever

The hilarious teen comedy from executive producer Mindy Kaling follows Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), a 15-year-old Indian-American girl who is trying to make the best of her sophomore year while dealing with grief, friend drama and family expectations.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

The final season of the beloved animated saga is finally here! See the Siege of Mandalore like never before, following Ahsoka Tano (voiced by Ashley Eckstein) as she battles Darth Maul and witnesses the rise of the Galactic Empire.

Crazy, Stupid, Love

A new classic of the rom-com genre, Crazy, Stupid, Love is great on its own, but iconic as the first on-screen pairing of Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, whose chemistry alone makes it worth a rewatch.

Becoming

If anyone can bring us comfort in these uncertain times, it's Michelle Obama. This documentary follows the former FLOTUS as she travels the country promoting her book of the same name, giving unprecedented access into her life and placing her in the spotlight as a champion of the power of positivity.

Hollywood

Ryan Murphy is rewriting history with his new star-studded limited series, which sets out to dive deeper into some of the marginalized stories that helped define the Golden Age of Tinseltown: the rise of leading man and closeted actor Rock Hudson, the struggles faced by actors of color Anna May Wong and Hattie McDaniel, the notorious but ignored backroom dealings of agent Henry Willson, and more.

Survivor

Twenty years after its premiere season, Survivor is delivering what fans are calling its best cycle yet. Survivor: Winners at War pits the best of the best against each other, with epic blindsides and jaw-dropping gameplay we could only get from an all-winners season. The show airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, and you can catch up on CBS All Access now.

The Princess Bride

"As you wish!" is a Top 10 movie line, Inigo Montoya is a legendary character, and the love story between Robin Wright's Buttercup and Cary Elwes' Wesley has become a cult classic for a reason, even if baby Fred Savage rolls his eyes the whole time. Have fun storming the castle!

The Half of It

A high-school rom-com with a sapphic twist on Cyrano, writer-director Alice Wu's latest film tells the story of shy straight-A student Ellie Chu (Leah Lewis), who is recruited by friendly jock Paul Munsky (Daniel Diemer) to write love letters to his unrequited crush Aster Flores (Alexxis Lemire), not realizing that Ellie is very well-qualified to write those romantic missives.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian

The first episode of this behind-the-scenes series debuted on Star Wars Day, May the 4th, and subsequent eps will drop each Friday, giving fans a peek behind the curtain at the making of The Mandalorian (including, of course, all things Baby Yoda). Tide yourself over until season 2 premieres this fall!

Star Trek: Picard

Looking for a serious escape? Go beyond. Star Trek: Picard is a hit with diehard and new Trek fans alike. With CBS All Access, you can also watch the five original Star Trek TV series and Star Trek: Discovery.

Megamind

Want something to watch with the kids? This wildly underrated Dreamworks animated flick is now on Hulu and features voices by Brad Pitt, Will Ferrell, Jonah Hill, Tina Fey and more.

Nadiya's Time to Eat

If you've already burnt through (no pun intended) every season ofThe Great British Bake Off, catch up with one of its most beloved champions, Nadiya Hussein, in her new cooking show, where she gives you tips and tricks for making delicious meals at home, using a few ingenious shortcuts!

The Good Fight

If you were into The Good Wife, the story doesn't end there. This series picks up where its predecessor left off, and you can watch both shows on CBS All Access.

Steven Universe

Steven Universe is perfect if you need a 10-minute pick-me-up in between working from home, watching the news or refreshing your Twitter feed. It’s the purist form of escapism — optimistic, family-friendly and genuinely funny.

Perry Mason

Before HBO's reimagining of the classic '50s show comes to light, immerse yourself in the original world of attorney Perry Mason.

High Fidelity

Zoë Kravitz stars in this new adaptation of the Nick Hornby novel from Hulu. Fair warning: Diving into this might have you dusting off your old record collection and/or devising the perfect mixtape for your crushes and friends.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

One of the flagship offerings of Disney+ has more than just a fun title. The clever, pseudo-revival of the beloved Disney movie franchise will win you over all on its own with a cast of characters sure to help you "getcha head in the game!"

