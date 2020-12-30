The Best Subscriptions and Online Classes to Better Yourself in 2021

Now that the Christmas holiday is firmly in the past, all eyes are on the next big event: New Year's Day. Sure, New Year's Eve celebrations may look a little different this year (complete with social distancing, at-home gatherings with loved ones and comfortable loungewear and sweats), but that doesn't mean the arrival of 2021 comes without eager anticipation.

Every January, the new year spurs inspiration for new beginnings, featuring activities focusing on self-care and, of course, self-improvement. This year, you may not be able to make use of new gym memberships or cash in on in-person classes. However, thanks to the virtually infinite number of subscriptions and online classes, you can better yourself from the comfort of your home (or more specifically, your couch).

If you haven't already started your countdown to Jan. 1, 2021, we're here to tell you: It's coming faster than you might expect. So why not get a head start on your personal development while you can? Whether you plan to spend this year learning new skills or are looking for a fun platform to get your fitness goals in check, there's an online option for you, no doubt.

Below, see all the ET Style–approved subscriptions and online classes you can take to make 2021 your best year yet.

Education

MasterClass

MasterClass’s expansive list of offerings is the perfect way to give someone a head start on anything they’ve wanted to learn. Students of all levels can learn from world-renowned industry experts in fields ranging from arts and entertainment to science and tech.

Udemy

Udemy offers a near-endless number of classes in a variety of areas, with a top-notch instructor to go with each. From graphic design and Excel to Photoshop and coding, you'll find what you're looking for here. And once you start a class, you'll have unlimited access to your course for a lifetime.

Fitness

AARMY

For those who prefer an intense at-home workout, enjoy a subscription to AARMY, which offers daily cycling and bootcamp sessions to stream from your living room.

Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga's online class platform, Alo Moves, offers a number of classes beyond yoga and meditation. For $20 a month, you'll have unlimited access to courses like pilates, flexibility training, barre, HIIT and more. If there are specific skills you want to build (like inversions or arm balances) in the new year, you can specifically focus on those.

Mirror

Not able to use your gym membership or hire a personal trainer right now? The Mirror -- now owned by Lululemon -- is a full-length, interactive mirror that streams all kinds of live and on-demand workouts (barre, yoga, boot camp) taught by world-class fitness instructors. Everything displays right on the LCD screen and it tracks your progress through a heart rate monitor and smart app (or Apple Watch). The price is steep (and doesn’t include the monthly $39 subscription), but you can also do a risk-free 30-day trial.

Health & Meditation

SKY TING

'Tis the season to give the gift of relaxation. SKY TING Yoga lets you stream yoga classes, guided meditation sessions and workshops from anywhere, anytime.

Persona Nutrition

Nothing says thoughtfulness quite like the gift of curated vitamin packs dedicated to your specific needs.

The Beauty Chef

The Beauty Chef knows that good skin starts from within. The brand creates probiotic food-based supplements to boost your health and the overall appearance of your skin.

Thrive Market

Those hoping to give their home -- whether it be in the kitchen or elsewhere -- a sustainable upgrade will love a subscription to Thrive Market to get in on the best organic foods, wellness products and sustainable household items.