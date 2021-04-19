'The Blacklist' First Look: Mr. Kaplan Returns From the Dead in Season 8 (Exclusive)

A fan favorite is back from the dead -- sort of.

The Blacklist welcomes back Mr. Kaplan, played by Susan Blommaert, in Friday's episode, titled "Misère." A retrospective look at key events that led to Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone) aligning with a powerful enemy against Raymond Reddington (James Spader), the next installment continues Liz's season-long effort to take him down once and for all.

ET exclusively premieres a first look at Kaplan's return to The Blacklist following her dramatic death in season 4.

"We last saw Elizabeth Keen in the fourth episode of this season when she went underground to prepare for her war with Reddington. This next episode -- which plays with both time and perspective -- will tell Liz's side of the story," creator and executive producer Jon Bokenkamp exclusively tells ET. "It explores Liz's journey since we last saw her, and yes… Mr. Kaplan is a part of that journey."

"Remember, Kaplan battled Reddington, unsuccessfully, in season 4," he reminds viewers. "Needless to say, she’s here for Liz in what promises to be the hardest fight of her life."

In the exclusive photo, Kaplan consoles a downtrodden Liz in a rare quiet moment.

Will Hart/NBC

