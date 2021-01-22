'The Blacklist' Sneak Peek: Liz Is Ready to Cut Ties With Red for Good in the Winter Premiere (Exclusive)

Elizabeth Keen has one thing on her mind: Seeking vengeance on Raymond Reddington for killing her mother.

The Blacklist resumes for its eighth season Friday, and Liz (Megan Boone) is not happy -- understandably so -- over the shocking developments in the fall finale, which saw Red (James Spader) kill her biological mom, Katarina Rostova (Laila Robins) right in front of her. Red's stunning move creates an even greater schism between the two that when the winter premiere kicks off, everything is on the line for their fractured relationship.

In ET's exclusive clip from the episode, Liz rings up Red demanding answers following Katarina's death. But Red, knowing his days are numbered if an agreeable resolution isn't reached, tries to negotiate a meeting with Liz.

"I told you what would happen if you hurt my mother," Liz threatened over the phone, referencing Dom's death following a torturous interrogation while in a compromised state. "You killed her... in the park. I saw it."

"I know what you saw and it wasn't everything you thought you saw," Red reasons. (For the record, it never is as it seems with Red.)

"I told Cooper I'm done," Liz says defiantly. "I'm taking Agnes and we're leaving and you're going to let us go."

"Not until we talk," Red implores.

"We're talking now," she cuts in, not playing his game.

"Not like this," he replies, before setting up a meeting spot for them to... talk. The question is, will Liz take him up on the offer?

Executive producer Jon Bokenkamp warned that Red's big move was going to change everything between him and Liz for the foreseeable future.

"The actions of the [Nov. 20] episode are going to define everything going forward," he told ET in November. "There are choices that are made that are hard to come back from. And I think audiences are going to understand why in this next episode, things are going to shift in such a dramatic way and in an interesting way. It's a great evolution of the series and one that's been a long time coming. I'm also super excited just about the variety of blacklisters and cases of the week. While the first two or three or four episodes are rather serialized, we've got some pretty odd and dangerous and unusual cases of the week that are going to weave into the story in a way that I'm really excited about."

The Blacklist returns Friday, Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. For more on the series, watch below.

