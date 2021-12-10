'The Bold and the Beautiful' First Look: Krista Allen Makes Her Debut as Taylor Hayes (Exclusive)

Meet the new Taylor Hayes.

Days of Our Lives veteran Krista Allen makes her debut as the iconic character on Friday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, stepping into the role previously played by Hunter Tylo, who departed in 2019 after three decades on the CBS soap.

ET exclusively debuts the first look at Allen's introduction on Bold and the Beautiful, as Taylor reunites with her daughter, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), who is surprised as ever to see her mother back in town. (When Taylor was last seen on the show, she left to complete missionary work.)

"Mom, I can't believe you're here! The one and only Taylor Hayes is in L.A. What?!" Steffy exclaims in the clip, before asking if her brother was aware of her arrival. "Did Thomas know about this? I'm going to smack him for not saying anything."

"No, no, I didn't tell a soul. I wanted to surprise both of you," Taylor replies, overcome with emotion.

As it's been a minute since Taylor's been back in the fray, Steffy excitedly asks her mother for any and all updates during her time away. When Steffy mentions her kids, Taylor begins to tear up.

"I'm sure you're dying to see them and hold them, oh my goodness," Steffy says.

"My beautiful granddaughter and my beautiful little boy, my namesake. You bet I am," her mother responds, turning down Steffy's proposal that she wake them up so they can see their grandmother.

"No, don't do that. I can peek in on them. We can save the hugs for later... but not too much later," Taylor requests.

"Fair warning, you're not going to want to let them go," her daughter jokingly warns, before the two embrace in a sweet hug. "I can't believe you're here! What?! This is amazing!"

CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings. For more, watch below.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.