'The Book of Boba Fett': Disney Plus Debuts First Official Trailer for the 'Star Wars' Series

The first trailer for The Book of Boba Fett is here! On the first of November, Disney+ shared the official footage alongside a new poster, giving fans a closer look at Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen, who are reprising their respective roles as Boba Fett and Fennec Shand.

After first being teased in the surprise credit scene at the end of The Mandalorianseason 2 finale, the upcoming Star Wars spinoff is set to premiere on Dec. 29. It will follow the legendary bounty hunter, who was first introduced in Star Wars: Episode V -- The Empire Strikes Back, and Fennec, a character who first appeared in season 1 of The Mandalorian, as the two navigate the Galaxy’s underworld after returning to Tatooine “to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.”

Disney+

Earlier this year, Wen spoke with ET about bringing Fennec back to life after her sudden death in season 1 of The Mandalorian, her animated role in The Bad Batch and what it was like filming the newest series. “Every day I go on set and I’m just gaga,” Wen said, revealing at the time that The Book of Boba Fett will be an “exploration of their relationship and what they both hope to achieve.”

“Them both being bounty hunters, and him being a Mandalorian, there’s a certain code we really do abide by. And I love that we honor that,” she continued, referring to what bonds Boba Fett and Fennec. “And I think because both of us have experienced near death, that also solidifies that bond and we have that we share in common.”

The Book of Boba Fett premieres Wednesday, Dec. 29 on Disney+.