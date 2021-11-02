The 'Bringing Up Bates' Season 10 Trailer Is Here (Exclusive)

The Bates family is back for more.

Earlier on Thursday, UP tv announced that the family's reality series, Bringing Up Bates, would be returning for a 10th season and now, ET can exclusively reveal the official trailer, which will officially debut this evening on the network.

Bringing Up Bates is one of UP tv's most popular programs and follows the Bates family, which consists of parents Gil and Kelly Bates and their 19 kids -- several of whom now have children and families of their own.

As the minute-long trailer reveals, the new season of the reality series is set against the backdrop of the pandemic and will address several topics, including courtships, engagements, pregnancies, gender reveals and COVID-19, which directly affects the family when several of its members contract the coronavirus.

Katie and Travis work on their relationship in the face of the pandemic and may be headed for another big step. But the new season isn't just about the girls and their pending nuptials, as a Bates boy may be walking down the aisle himself. Other moments include birthday surprises, charity work and updates on the family's businesses.

The Bates are no stranger to having their lives broadcast to the world, having appeared in over 100 episodes, including family specials, since 2015. They previously appeared on United Bates of America in 2012.

Bringing Up Bates returns Thursday, April 8 at 9 p.m. ET on UP tv. A special will air ahead of the new season on Thursday, March 25 at 9 p.m. ET.

