'The Conners' Sneak Peek: Becky Doesn't Believe Ben Is Over Darlene (Exclusive)

Is Ben truly over Darlene on The Conners?

On Wednesday's episode, titled “The Best Laid Plans, a Contrabassoon and a Sinking Feeling,” Darlene struggles to cope with the stress of construction; and after a serious accident, she reevaluates everything and makes a life-changing decision. Meanwhile, Lou (guest star Christopher Lloyd) -- a familiar face from the past -- returns as Mark’s combative contrabassoon teacher; but after he butts heads with Mark, Dan steps in, only to realize that their similarities may outweigh their differences.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek, Becky (Lecy Goranson) and Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) have an interesting conversation about Darlene, who also happens to be his ex. At the moment, Ben is helping Darlene with construction work and housework, even though their relationship isn't exactly on ideal terms.

"So she bites your head off every time you say something, but you keep coming over but you're making this big push for two sinks. Who would use the second sink, Ben?" Becky pointedly asks him.

"It's not for anyone, it's for resale value!" Ben defends a little too quickly, before adding an aside, "I mean, it could be for someone who loves her and wants to live with her. Someone who has a railroad spiked to their head and who can no longer feel dignity."

Is he possibly talking about himself? Becky seems to think so: "Thou doth protest too much methinks!"

The Conners airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.