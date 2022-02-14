'The Courtship,' NBC's 'Bridgerton'-Inspired Dating Show, Reveals Cast

NBC's Bridgerton-inspired dating competition, The Courtship, has set a premiere date and revealed the bachelorette looking for romance, and the suitors contending for her love and affection.

The series, which debuts Sunday, March 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, transports eligible bachelorette, Seattle native Nicole Remy, back to Regency-era England in hopes of finding love. In a 19th-century castle, a group of 16 suitors must battle to win her heart. British broadcaster and TV personality Rick Edwards serves as the host on the series, which will include surprise guests.

Nicole's family, including her father, Claude; her mother, Claire, and her sister, Danie, as well as her best friend, Tessa, will also be heavily featured in the dating competition. They make up what The Courtship is calling "The Court."

NBC revealed the 16 men competing for Nicole's attention on Monday.

They are Daniel Bochicchio of Staten Island, New York; Giuseppe Castronovo of Point Pleasant, New Jersey; Lincoln Chapman of Nashville, Tennessee; Christian Lee Cones of Los Angeles, California; Lewis Echavarria of Miami, Florida; Jaquan Holland of Los Angeles, California; Daniel "Dan" Hunter of Los Angeles, California; Derek Kesseler of Vancouver, British Colombia; Danny Kim of Seoul, South Korea; Alex "Achilles" King of San Diego, California; Chandler "Chan" Luxe of West Hollywood, California; Charlie Mumbray of Kent, England; Peter Saffa of Defiance, Missouri; Nate Shanklin of Sacramento, California; and Caleb Ward of Hampton, Virginia.

The dating series, which was officially greenlit last summer, was initially eyed to launch on Peacock.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.