'The Crown': First Look at Prince William and Prince Harry in Season 4 (Exclusive)

While season 4 of The Crown marks the highly anticipated debut of Princess Diana, it also will include the brief appearance by her two children with husband Prince Charles as creator Peter Morgan’s historical Netflix series covers the first nine years of their marriage. Ahead of its debut on Sunday, Nov. 15, ET has the exclusive first look at a young Prince William and Prince Harry, who make a brief but memorable appearance in the upcoming episodes.

The episodic images from the new season depict William (Lucas Barber Grant) and Harry (Arran Tinker) enjoying an afternoon by the pool at Highgrove House, the residence of Charles and Diana, who are portrayed by Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin, respectively.

The scene capture Diana’s motherly spirit and love for her two children as they enjoy a carefree moment as a family despite ever-growing tensions between her and Charles before their marriage ended in 1996.

“It was a real joy to work with Emma, Josh and the two young boys playing Prince William and Prince Harry to film the family scenes in season 4,” director Jessica Hobbs says. (She was previously nominated for helming the season 3 episode, “Cri de Coeur.”)

Hobbs adds, “The boys were brilliant and particularly delighted to be in the pool scenes. Emma held her own with these two enthusiastic young charges even in a water fight! The boys loved Josh and it was a great credit to both he and Emma that they encouraged such spontaneity and natural performances from these two very young actors.”

Picking up in 1979, season 4 covers Charles' initial meeting with a young Lady Spencer, their whirlwind romance, which culminated in a high-profile wedding in 1981. The episodes also capture their 1983 tour of Australia, which features the first appearance by William. Born June 21, 1982, he was 10 months old at the time of the tour, while Harry was born two years later on Sept. 15, 1984.

In addition to Charles’ love life, the new episodes, which span until 1990, will see the royal family face several personal tragedies as well as a scary intrusion into Buckingham Palace. Elsewhere, Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman) finds her match in the newly elected prime minister, Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), marking the first time two women are leading the nation while also sparking a tense relationship between the Commonwealth and the monarchy.

The Crown seasons 1-3 are now streaming on Netflix.