'The Demi Lovato Show': Olivia Munn Offers Up Advice for Those Struggling With Depression (Exclusive)

Starting off strong! Demi Lovato is sitting down with Olivia Munn for a candid, emotional conversation in an episode of their new talk show.

ET has an exclusive first look at the actress on The Demi Lovato Show, and the powerful conversation the two have about anxiety, depression and how to overcome these struggles.

"For people who deal with depression, like you and me, and who can have suicidal thoughts, anytime you get to that place and it seems like things are too tough and you just can't take it anymore, just ask yourself if you can hold on another day," Munn says in the clip.

"Because, if you take your life, game over. It's done. You don't get to see what will happen in 10 years," the actress continues. "The pain is really tough. I know, you know. We've been there. But if I had ended my life when I wanted to, there is so much I would have missed."

"And that's what's worth staying for," Munn shares.

The Demi Lovato Show is a 9-episode talk show series featuring celebrity guests and candid conversations about meaningful, impactful topics, including mental health, activism, gender identity, LGBTQ issues and relationships.

Apart from Munn, additional celeb guests who will join Lovato include Lucy Hale, YG, Jameela Jamil, Nikita Dragun, Elyse Resch and more.

"Some conversations can be difficult, but I’ve never been one to shy away from speaking candidly about things," Lovato said in a statement about the show. “We wanted to create a space that normalizes living your own truth – where people can speak, engage and more importantly, learn, together. There’s something therapeutic about having raw discussions that people can relate to and with ‘The Demi Lovato Show’ no topics are off limits and opinions are welcome."

The Demi Lovato Show -- which is the first of a dozen new Roku Original programs set to premiere on The Roku Channel -- debuts July 30.