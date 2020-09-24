‘The Drew Barrymore Show': Behind the Scenes of the Talk Show's Groundbreaking Technology (Exclusive)

Drew Barrymore showed ET's Kevin Frazier just how the magic is done on her new talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show. We got a behind-the-scenes look at the amazing 3D technology used to take it to the next level when it comes to her guests who are thousands of miles away.

"I'm so proud of this technology. I think this is really groundbreaking," Barrymore tells ET. "Visually, it's just incredible."

The show is in New York, but ET got to go inside the virtual interview room in Los Angeles, which features a green screen and chair that matches Barrymore's. Any of the actress' guests in L.A. can walk onto the set and be face-to-face with Barrymore.

To make it all work, CBS VFX sends data across fiber lines at the speed of light. Every move a special camera makes, as shown by Frazier in the video above, "is mimicked by another camera just like it 3,000 miles away."

"I think it really is now a part of our story to show what is possible, and there are so many ways to execute, to make the television of tomorrow, if you will," Barrymore explains.

Cameron Diaz was the first guest to take a seat in the white chair for the Charlie's Angels reunion. She was in California, while Barrymore and Lucy Liu were in NYC.

"There's a lot of anniversaries, but the Charlie's Angels one is very special for all of us involved," Barrymore previously told ET of the film celebrating 20 years this October. "We spent four years of our lives making those films, editing them, traveling the world to promote, training kung fu, and we have the longest-lasting friendships out of it. To know that we got to be a part of something so empowered-- and that film, we wanted to have women in it that were strong and capable and had a sense of humor."

Barrymore has also caught up with 50 First Dates co-star and longtime pal Adam Sandler, and will soon reunite for the first time in nearly a decade with her ex-husband, Tom Green. Watch the video above for a special sneak peek of their reunion.

The Santa Clarita Diet star, meanwhile, also told ET that this is "the first job I have had where I have really gotten to utterly be myself.

"I would have never been right for this job until this moment," she said, adding, "Timing really is everything in life. I think I am at probably the most settled place I have been at in my life. I am a mom, I can see things from a lot of different angles and I still have enough energy... I want to just look at everything from an honest perspective, a different perspective, a humorous perspective and a very real perspective in 2020."

For more on The Drew Barrymore Show, watch below.