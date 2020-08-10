'The Family Chantel': Meet Chantel's Mysterious Brother Royal and His Wife, Angenette (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé viewers are finally getting to meet Chantel's older brother, Royal. In this exclusive clip from the premiere of season 2 of The Family Chantel airing on Monday -- the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff which focuses on Chantel and her husband from the Dominican Republic, Pedro, as well as their intense family drama -- Royal explains why he's been apart from his family in Atlanta, Georgia.

In the clip, his family throws him a surprise birthday party, which clearly makes him uncomfortable. In an on-camera interview, Royal, who did not appear on season 1 of The Family Chantel, explains that for the past few years, he's been based in Texas for school and is now a surgical technologist. He also says he has a "beautiful wife," Angenette, who sits besides him and laughs. Angenette doesn't say much, except that she's from Cagayan Valley in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, at the party, Pedro attempts to grill Royal about how he met Angenette. The questioning, again, clearly makes Royal uncomfortable. He says they will "get into that later."

Royal admits to cameras, "In a way I feel very absent from my family. But I don't regret that, because Angenette is the best woman that I've met."

Season 2 of The Family Chantel premieres Monday, Oct. 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

Judging from the trailer for this season of The Family Chantel, there's plenty of explosive drama when it comes to Royal and Angenette's marriage. The couple met online and they quickly married at a courthouse. Although Chantel herself married a man from another country, she's not having it when it comes to Angenette, doubting her intentions when it comes to her brother. Still, Royal and Angenette are planning to have a second wedding in her village, which takes the whole family on an intense trip to the Philippines.

As for Pedro’s family drama in the Dominican Republic, his sister, Nicole, is smitten with a man who lives in New York, named Alejandro. But Alejandro has a troubling secret she's hiding from Pedro and their mother, Lidia.

To see another exclusive clip from the premiere, in which Chantel shuts down Pedro's family over money, watch the video below.