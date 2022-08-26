'The Family Chantel': Pedro Claims Chantel Took All the Money From Their Account Amid Divorce (Exclusive)

Pedro and Chantel's shocking split is getting nasty on The Family Chantel. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode, Pedro accuses Chantel of taking all the money from their joint bank account after he told her he wanted a divorce.

While Chantel has tried to work things out with Pedro amid their constant fighting, Pedro has resisted and is clearly ready to call it quits. After he told her he wanted a divorce during last week's episode, Pedro says Chantel then took all their money from their shared account and left him "without nothing." He says that when he tried to buy things for his new apartment, his card was declined even though he knew he had money in the account. He then claims that when he checked the account, $265,000 was gone.

"I been working hard for that money, and she took it," he claims. "She took it like it's her own money. And you know what she told me one day? She told me one day, like, if you divorce me, you have to pay me because I bring you to the United States. And maybe, maybe she try to get her payment."

Pedro says he wants to be "fair."

"I want my part, she can take her half," he tells cameras. "We can sell the house, she can take her half. But you go that way, that route like that, so low."

Pedro, who started working in real estate this season, also says he hasn't been able to work and currently doesn't have any clients right now.

"That means that I have to wait like one month or two months to make money again because she made my life impossible to work, impossible to do anything," he says.

The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

Pedro filed for divorce from Chantel in May and the two both filed restraining orders against one another. In Chantel's answer to Pedro's divorce filing, she makes explosive allegations, citing the reason for the divorce as adultery on his behalf. She also accuses him of "cruel treatment" by including "physical domestic violence, as well as mental pain." In the court documents, she states that "the marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."