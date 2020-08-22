'The Flash': First Season 7 Trailer Shows Barry Desperately Trying to Save Iris

The Flash dropped the first season 7 trailer during Saturday's DC FanDome, featuring footage from last season's unfinished 20th episode, which will now serve as the premiere. The episode was almost done filming before the coronavirus pandemic shut down production in March.

In the new footage, Iris (Candice Patton) is still stuck in the Mirrorverse and Barry (Grant Gustin) is desperate to do anything he can to regain his speed back -- asking for help to build an artificial Speed Force -- in order to save her. As Team Flash scrambles to bring Iris back to their world, she is presented with an ultimatum: "There's only two options in this place -- survival or madness." And as Barry declares in the trailer, season 7 puts a new mission at the top of the priority list: "We get everybody back."

"When we had to shut down, as unfortunate as it was, we were on the last day of filming for what would have been the 20th episode of last season, which now will become partially the first episode of season 7," showrunner Eric Wallace confirmed during The Flash panel. "We did have 85 percent of the footage that we're able to use, plus we knew where we were going already in season 7."

"Even though it's only footage really from one episode, pay attention to the way it's presented. It's actually huge spoilers all over the place."

Patton shared that Iris' time in the Mirrorverse is nearing its end, but she will be wholly changed from her traumatic experience away from Barry, Team Citizen and her friends.

"It'll be interesting to see when she comes out. I believe she will come out very soon when we pick up in season 7," Patton said. "It'll be interesting to see how she's affected by being stuck in this maddening world with this supervillain."

With his wife in the Mirrorverse, Gustin doesn't believe Barry has enjoyed -- even for a brief, fleeting moment -- not having his super-speed.

"He really just misses it, especially with Iris being trapped in the Mirrorverse at the moment -- and Eva [McCulloch] being a factor," he said. "I don't think any part of him's like, 'Well, guess I'll just enjoy this down time while I can.' He genuinely not just wants his powers back, but does feel like he needs it back. And he's starting to feel like they define him and what is he without them?"

Watch The Flash season 7 trailer below.

As confirmed during the DC FanDome panel, season 7 will also feature Godspeed as the main big bad. "I want to make sure that new fans, especially new young fans who are reading the comic book right now, are welcomed to the show," Wallace explained. "There might be a young girl or a young boy who is reading this Flash comics right now and going, 'Where's my villain? Where's my generation's villain?'"

There will be two more familiar faces sticking around when the new season kicks off: Brandon McKnight, who plays Chester P. Runk, and Kayla Compton, who portrays Allegra Garcia, have been promoted as series regulars for season 7.

Earlier this year, Gustin spoke about the shortened sixth season and how it will affect the series' upcoming chapter.

"The writers were working really hard towards what they had planned for 6x22 and it's still a good cliffhanger. I mean, thankfully our episodes generally have built-in cliffhangers -- especially as we get closer to the end of the year," Gustin said in May. "I know some fans will still be disappointed, but it serves as a good cliffhanger. Everyone has a right to be a little disappointed right now, but the whole world is kind of being flipped on its head. So I think we can all accept this is the reality and sadly we just didn't get to do as many episodes as we wanted to do."

At the time, Gustin theorized that the remaining unproduced episodes would likely spill over to season 7, though the storylines may be condensed.

"I think what would have served as episodes 6x20, 21 and 22, maybe they won’t do those storylines in their entirety in season 7," he said. "But I would imagine we're gonna finish or we're gonna do kind of condensed versions of those three episodes before we continue on to what they had planned for season 7."

The Flash returns to The CW in January 2021.

