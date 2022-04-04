'The Flight Attendant': Kaley Cuoco Sees Double in Trippy Season 2 Trailer

The Flight Attendant is back and Cassie is seeing... double?

In the anticipated second season of the HBO Max thriller, Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) is living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue. Filmed on location in Los Angeles, Berlin and Reykjavik, the sophomore installment puts Cassie in unfamiliar territory as she is led to believe that someone else may be trying to be her.

The two-minute trailer, which dropped Monday, reveals that Cassie is seeing her literal twin. But it's unclear if it's all in her mind. Either way, Cassie is in for an even wilder ride. "What the f--k?" Cassie says when she first comes face to face with herself.

"Uh, who are you?" she asks herself.

"I'm you, silly! If you made better choices," the other Cassie -- who happens to be rocking a huge diamond sparkler on her ring finger -- replies with a smirk.

And the road to sobriety, as Cassie learns, isn't as easy as she may have thought. That's not all, she discovers that Megan (Rosie Perez) is on the run from the North Koreans after a bounty has been put on her head and there's an unexpected family reunion with her estranged mother. Plus, she comes clean to her inner circle about being a CIA asset. Yeah, there's a lot to unpack.

But, as Cassie warns, even though she seems to be on the up and up, it's all just a facade. "I'm one tiny accident away from a complete collapse."

Watch the official Flight Attendant trailer below.

Returning with Cuoco for season 2 are Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz and Rosie Perez, as well as T.R. Knight, Yasha Jackson and Audrey Grace Marshall. The season will also introduce new series regulars Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez and JJ Soria, as well as recurring cast members Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera, Sharon Stone and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

HBO Max

The Flight Attendant returns Thursday, April 21 with the first two episodes on HBO Max. Subsequent episodes drop weekly.