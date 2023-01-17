'The Goonies' Then & Now: Look Back on Ke Huy Quan, Sean Astin and More From the Cast

Nearly 40 years after debuting in theaters, The Goonies is once again one of the most talked-about films in 2023, in large part thanks to one of its former child stars, Ke Huy Quan, who has made a major Hollywood comeback with Everything Everywhere All at Once.

In the 1985 film directed by Richard Donner, written by Chris Columbus and based on a story by Steven Spielberg, Quan plays Richard "Data" Wang, a spy fanatic obsessed with making his own gadgets who is one of several kids living in a coastal Oregon town attempting to save their homes from foreclosure by searching for the long-lost fortune of legendary pirate One-Eyed Willy.

A box office success, there have been multiple calls for a sequel with Josh Gad reuniting the ensemble 35 years later. "Every couple of years, we come up with an idea but then it doesn't hold water," Spielberg said of a second film while reminiscing with the cast. "The problem is the bar that all of you raised on this genre, I don't think we've really successfully been able to find an idea that is better than The Goonies that we all made in the '80s. Until we do, people are just going to have to look at this one 100 times."

That said, love for The Goonies hasn't soured. This month, longtime fan Behman Zakeri bought the film's central house for $1.6 million. According to the Washington Post, his guideline for entering the property: Guests are asked to do the truffle shuffle just like Chunk (Jeff Cohen) did decades prior.

But Quan's not the only actor to find success, with co-stars Corey Feldman, Josh Brolin, Martha Plimpton and Sean Astin becoming fixtures on the big and small screen in the years that followed. So, take a look at The Goonies' many child stars and what they've been up to since as fans new and old celebrate the lasting childhood classic.