'The Great' Picked Up for Season 3 at Hulu

Talk about great news. Hulu's critically acclaimed series, The Great, will return for a third season.

The announcement was made Tuesday at Disney's Television Critics Association winter press tour, with season 3 garnering a 10-episode order. Season 2, which premiered Nov. 19, saw the emergence of Gillian Anderson as Catherine's (Elle Fanning) demanding mother, Joanna.

The Great, currently nominated for three Critics Choice Awards and enjoying a 100% "freshness" rating on Rotten Tomatoes, stars Fanning and Nicholas Hoult as Peter III. In season 2, Catherine finally takes the Russian throne for her own, but the feat doesn't come without its own set of challenges, as she duels with her court, team and own mother.

Joanna, known “as the maestro of marriage within the European courts because she has many daughters and she’s married them off very quickly," is unhappy after Catherine's successful coup against her husband because it disrupts her attempts to marry one of her daughters off to the King of France.

Hoult told ET back in November he loved every minute of watching Anderson in action.

“Gillian’s a brilliant actress and she comes in just at the right point in the season, when everything needs a little injection of pacing -- a catalyst -- as they build toward the climax," he said.

The Great is written and executive produced by Tony McNamara, who also created the series.