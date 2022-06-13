'The Handmaid's Tale' Shares Haunted First Look at Season 5

The Handmaid’s Tale is returning to Hulu for season 5. The streaming platform announced that the Emmy-winning drama will return in September by releasing the first official -- and haunted -- look at the upcoming episodes, which will pick up after the events of season 4 as June (Elisabeth Moss) faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes).

Serena Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski), meanwhile, is attempting to raise her profile as the widowed Commander’s wife in Toronto as Gilead’s influence starts to creep into Canada. And she’s not the only one trying to seize power, as Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) is working with Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) to reform Gilead and make his own rise through the ranks.

Hulu

Elsewhere, June, as well as Luke (O-T Fagbenle) and Moira (Samira Wiley), continue their uprising against Gilead as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.

Sadly, one major character missing from season 5 is Emily, played by Alexis Bledel. The actress, who won an Emmy for her performance as a Gilead survivor, revealed that she “had to step away from The Handmaid’s Tale at this time.”

The new season comes over a year after season 4 ended in June 2021 with a shocking finale -- an ending that was the “most satisfying one they’ve ever done,” Strahovski told ET at the time. Ultimately what the finale did for the series, Max Minghella, who returns as Commander Blaine, said, is allow for things “to go in directions that we could not have done before.”

And starting Sept. 14, audiences will get to see where executive producers Bruce Miller and Warren Littlefield take things moving forward.

The Handmaid's Tale season 5 will premiere on Hulu with two episodes on Sept. 14, with remaining episodes debuting weekly on Wednesdays.