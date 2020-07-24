The Kardashian Sisters and Larsa Pippen Have 'Grown Apart,' Source Says

Sometimes people just drift apart. Amid rumors that Larsa Pippen and Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian had a major fallout, a source tells ET that is not the case. This week, fans noticed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars and Pippen were no longer following each other on Instagram. And in a recent since-deleted tweet, Kanye West also wrote "Larsa" without any explanation.

"Larsa and the Kardashian sisters aren’t friends anymore and have grown apart," the source tells ET. "The Kardashians felt Larsa wasn’t bringing the best energy to their friendships and slowly drifted. No one has negative feelings toward one another, but they didn’t see a reason to continue to stay close."

In response to speculation about a romantic encounter between Pippen and Khloe's ex, Tristan Thompson -- after Jordyn Woods liked, and then unliked, a post about an alleged incident between the two -- the source adds, "Nothing happened between Larsa and Tristan."

Pippen, meanwhile, addressed recent headlines in an Instagram story on Wednesday, writing that she prays "everybody finds peace."

"I woke up this morning blessed and see that everybody is focused on who I am following and who I am not following on social media," she wrote. "I am focused on my children, my new fitness brand Larsapippenfitness, and my relationship in real life."

She concluded by writing, "Praying that everybody finds peace in their own lives and focus on what brings them happiness."

Pippen and the Kardashians have been longtime friends, with Pippen even making appearances on the sisters' reality show.

Pippen's note came after Kim spoke out about Kanye's bipolar disorder and seemingly addressed the unexpected comments he made during his presidential campaign rally in South Carolina over the weekend and on Twitter.

Sources initially told ET that Kim was "upset" over her husband's rally comments and was "devastated" after he said that she tried to lock him up on Twitter.

An additional source, however, told ET that Kim plans to stay by his side. "Kim is not planning to divorce Kanye right now," the source shared. "If Kim wanted to divorce him, she'd just file, but she's not planning to at this time."

"Kanye was there for Kim during the Paris robbery. He dropped everything to be right by her side. That's the guy Kanye is and that's the guy Kim loves," the source added. "Kim is there for Kanye, and although right now he doesn't want her by his side, she's ready to drop everything for him when he's ready."

On Wednesday, Kim posted to her Instagram stories to address Kanye's mental health, writing, "As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health."

"But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health," she added, before going into more detail.

