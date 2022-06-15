'The Kardashians' Finale: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Joke About Her Vagina

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson aren't shy about their sex life. On the season finale of The Kardashians, the couple alluded to their private time together in a NSFW after-credits scene.

While filming a confessional, Kim paused to call out to her boyfriend who was standing off camera, in order to introduce Pete to a member of the show's crew who'd been with her for 14 years.

"She knows everything about me. She’s probably seen my vagina," Kim told Pete of the crew member.

Still out of view of the camera, Pete questioned, "More than me?"

"No, not more than you, but she’s probably seen it," Kim replied.

The crew member denied having seen Kim's vagina, and the reality star assured her longtime co-worker, "We’ll get there. Takes time to warm up, to see my vagina," before quipping, "But you could look on the internet. I’m just kidding."

"He’s just a great person. You can tell he cares about people’s feelings," Scott said, adding the the comedian, whom he called "so sweet," recently picked him up from the airport.

"I’m happy that she has someone that’s nice to her, that caters to her," Khloe added, with Scott agreeing, "I think she hasn’t had that in a really long time."

Scott additionally joked about how Kim is "so different" in front of Pete, who's 13 years her junior, noting that the SKIMS founder "says young slang words" around her beau.

In a confessional, Khloe, whose drama with Tristan Thompson and his paternity scandal played out during the episode, said she wants a relationship like Kim and Pete's.

"Pete is so sweet. I don’t know him really well, but from what I do know, I think it’s really drama free, it’s really easy, and I think that’s something that’s the end goal," Khloe said. "Everyone wants that fairy tale. Everyone wants the happily ever after. I think that’s the hope. Love shouldn’t be this hard."

Season 1 of The Kardashians is now streaming on Hulu.