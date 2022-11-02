'The Kardashians' Recap: Kim Kardashian Details Extreme Weight Loss Program for Marilyn Monroe Met Gala Look

Kim Kardashian was prepared to stop at nothing to fit into her 2022 Met Gala look. On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 42-year-old reality star shares her vision of wearing the same dress that Marilyn Monroe wore while famously singing "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" to President John F. Kennedy to the annual fashion event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

She even wanted her then-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, to walk the carpet with her as "my JFK." It seems her vision is coming to life when she tries on a recreation dress that easily fits her. But later in the episode, Kim struggles to get into the real dress, which belongs to Ripley's Believe It Or Not, saying, "When I went to put it on, it wouldn't even go up over my hips, and I was just devastated."

She tells the Ripley's team, "You know what, I'll try everything, and if I really get 10 pounds down, then we'll try it again."

Kim's sisters are shocked to learn that if she isn't able to get the Marilyn dress to work, Kim has no plans to attend the annual fashion event.

The SKIMS founder is prepared to put in the time and effort to make sure things go according to plan.

"I have about three weeks to fit into this dress. I'm going to do every last thing I can to try to make this happen," Kim explains while footage of her working out and eating healthy plays. "It's going to be really hard and I'm going to have to eat so clean and so perfect and try to cut out sugar, which is so hard for me."

Gotham/Getty Images

The mother of four insists, "I'm not going to take no for an answer."

In a sneak peek for next week's episode, Kim is seen visiting Ripley's to try on the dress again.

"I flew all the way to Florida to try on the Marilyn dress at Ripley's," she says. "They weren't even going to let me try it on until Kris Jenner called."

She adds, "I have honestly been working my a** off. I will be crushed if this doesn't pay off."

Since the Met happened back in May, we now know that Kim is able to fit into the Marilyn dress, having previously shared that she dropped 16 pounds in the process.

"I looked at it like a role," she previously told Today show co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. "And I really wanted to wear this dress. It was really important to me."

She added at the time that the weight loss process taught her a lot about her own health.

"It actually taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health," she said. "And since then, afterwards, I continue to eat really healthy. I'm down 21 pounds now. I'm not trying to lose any more weight, but I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar. A lot of junk food I was eating . . . I just completely changed my lifestyle."

The Kardashians streams Thursdays on Hulu.