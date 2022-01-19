'The Lord of the Rings' Series Gets Official Title: 'The Rings of Power'

Amazon’s TV adaptation of The Lord of the Rings officially has a title. The Prime Video original series will be called The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which foreshadows the forging of the titular rings and the drama to come.

“This is a title that we imagine could live on the spine of a book next to J.R.R. Tolkien’s other classics. The Rings of Power unites all the major stories of Middle-earth’s Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men,” showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay shared in a statement. “Until now, audiences have only seen on-screen the story of the One Ring – but before there was one, there were many… and we’re excited to share the epic story of them all.”

The announcement was revealed via a lavish video, featuring a voice-over reciting Tolkien's epigraph to The Lord of the Rings:

Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky,

Seven for the Dwarf-lords in their halls of stone,

Nine for Mortal Men doomed to die,

One for the Dark Lord on his dark throne

In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie.

The series, which has already been renewed for a second season, is set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogy, as it explores the Second Age of Middle-earth’s fabled history.

Season 1’s sprawling ensemble, meanwhile, includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

The title announcement comes six months after Prime Video shared the first official look at the series and nine months ahead of its premiere on September 2nd.

