'The Masked Dancer': Cricket Gets Squashed in Group A Playoffs -- See Who Was Under the Mask

The Masked Dancer returned Wednesday with all-new clues, fun performances and outlandish guesses from the show's panel. Fans also got to find out the secret identity of yet another hidden celeb.

Wednesday's Group A playoffs saw the four dancers we first met in the series premiere hit the stage once again for a chance to earn their spot in the Super Six. Tulip, Cricket, Exotic Bird and Hammerhead all danced their hearts out -- but one hopeful still had to hit the bricks.

Meanwhile, it was up to the panel of celebrity sleuths -- including Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale, Paula Abdul and Brian Austin Green, as well as guest panelist Rob Lowe -- to solve the mystery of the contestants' hidden identities.

Exotic Bird was up first, delivering a lively and energetic performance set to "Latch" by Disclosure, featuring Sam Smith that left the panel stunned, and sure that she's a star.

Cricket was up next, and the contestant seemed a bit less limber than the insect his costume was modeled after. He presented an understated number set to the usually energetic "This Is How We Do It" by Montell Jordan, that showed his swagger, but not necessarily his dance skills.

Hammerhead was up next, and the charismatic shark tapped into his love for social media with a TikTok challenge-inspired number set to The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" that impressed everyone.

The episode also saved the best for last with Tulip, who hit the stage to grace the audience and panel with an emotional, vulnerable and undeniably talented performance set to "Fields of Gold" by Eva Cassidy that seemed to bring a tear to Lowe's eye as he watched from the panelists' desk.

Ultimately, it came time to vote and it wasn't too surprising when Cricket got the boot.

However, before unmasking, it was up to the panel to make their final guesses. Tisdale suggested it could be Ashton Kutcher, while Jeong thought it was Michael Phelps. Green sided with Jeong's swimmer guess, but suggested it's Ryan Lochte, and Lowe agreed. Finally, Abdul posited that it could be singer Brian McKnight.

The panel was stunned when Abdul was proven right and Cricket revealed himself to be none other than "Back at One" singer Brian McKnight!

"Being anonymous was great because I don't dance," McKnight joked about his costumed experience, as the panel showered him with praise.

Check out the video below below to hear more about Fox's new mystery guessing game.

The Masked Dancer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.